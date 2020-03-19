Global Partners Implements Intelligent Labor Solution

WALTHAM, Mass. — Global Partners LP selected Reflexis Workforce Scheduler to optimize its labor planning.

The company also added Reflexis Time & Attendance and Employee Self-Service.

"Reflexis Workforce Scheduler will help us increase our labor productivity along with associate engagement and retention, and most importantly, enhance the guest experience at our stores," said Mark Cosenza, senior vice president of Global Partners. "We're excited to partner with a leader in the workforce management space."

The labor solution is offered by Reflexis Systems Inc., provider of intelligent workforce management and execution solutions for multi-site businesses in retail, foodservice, hospitality and banking.

"We welcome Global Partners into our growing roster of popular convenience store brands," said Brett Friedman, chief revenue officer at Reflexis. "Reflexis has an outstanding track record of simplifying labor operations for store managers and associates, and we're thrilled to partner with an established leader in the convenience sector."

With approximately 1,550 locations primarily in the Northeast, Waltham-based Global Partners is one of the region's largest independent owners, suppliers and operators of gasoline stations and convenience stores. It also owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks in New England and New York, through which it distributes gasoline, distillates, residual oil and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers.