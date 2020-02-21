Global Partners Puts 18 C-stores on the Market

WALTHAM, Mass. — Global Partners placed for sale signs on 18 convenience stores in the Northeast.

Of the 18 c-stores, 16 offer gas. The properties on the market also includes one commercial. In all, 15 sites are in Vermont, three sites are in New Hampshire and one is in Rhode Island.

Broken out, the properties include:

Six company-owned, company-operated c-store/gas station sites;

One company-leased, company-operated c-store/gas station site;

Two company-owned, dealer-operated c-store/gas station sites;

One company-leased, dealer-operated c-store/gas station site;

Five company-owned properties currently being operated as gas stations by commissioned agents on behalf of Global Partners and convenience stores by commissioned agents;

Three vacant company-owned property that were most recently operated as c-store/gas stations sites; and

One vacant company-leased property that was most recently operated as c-store/gas stations sites.

Global Partners tapped NRC Realty & Capital Advisors to handle the sale. The properties may be offered with or without a fuel supply agreement.

With approximately 1,550 locations primarily in the Northeast, Waltham-based Global Partners is one of the region’s largest independent owners, suppliers and operators of gasoline stations and convenience stores. It also owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks in New England and New York, through which it distributes gasoline, distillates, residual oil and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers.