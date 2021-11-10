Global Partners Takes Part in Mark & Mocha's Roll/Stroll to Combat Hunger

WALTHAM, Mass. — Global Partners LP is sponsoring the fourth week of the "4Paws 4Wheels 4Hunger" project.

Mark Roberts, who headed out in his electric wheelchair on Sept. 18, and his 6-year-old labradoodle Mocha, are rolling across Massachusetts in seven weeks to raise awareness and funds to combat hunger. Proceeds will go to Save the Children and four Massachusetts-area food banks.

From Oct. 9-15, the convenience store operator will sponsor Roberts' and Mocha's roll/stroll to combat hunger. The duo is expected to pass through the Waltham area from Westborough to Brookline, Global Partners' previous headquarters.

As part of the retailer's sponsorship, it will:

Launch an employee giving campaign and provide a 1 to 1 match of all employee gifts of up to $2,500;

Run a donation drive at all 107 of Global Partners' retail stations including Alltown Fresh, Alltown, Honey Farms, XtraMart, Gulf Express, and more throughout Massachusetts, encouraging customers to donate $1, $5 or $10 to help provide meals to neighbors in need;

Provide Alltown Fresh provisions for Mark, Mocha and the team during the sponsored week; and

Invite Global employees to walk along during the fourth week.

"We're excited to partner with 4Paws 4Wheels 4Hunger and support Mark and Mocha's journey across Massachusetts! Raising funds and food to combat hunger is such a critical issue in our local communities. We applaud Mark's passion and conviction," said Eric Slifka, president and CEO of Global Partners.

Roberts and Mocha will complete the roll/stroll, moving on to West Stockbridge, Boston and finally Provincetown. Donations will go to Save the Children and four Massachusetts-area food banks including: The Greater Boston Food Bank, The Merrimack Valley Food Bank, Worcester County Food Bank, and Food Bank of Western Massachusetts. The map of their route is available here.

The demand for food assistance across Massachusetts grew significantly with the onset of the pandemic and is still above pre-pandemic levels.

"There is an ever-increasing demand on hunger organizations across the state and around the world. Now, more than ever, we need to do what we can to help feed our neighbors. I'm thrilled Global Partners is joining me to raise funds and awareness to fight food-insecurity," said Roberts.

