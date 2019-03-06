Global Trends in Sweets & Snacks Making Their Way Stateside

CHICAGO — The world is getting increasingly smaller. What is trending and successful in one part of the world can easily spread to other regions.

During the "Top 10 Global Snacks and Sweets Trends for 2019" educational session at the Sweets and Snacks Expo, Mindy Herman, senior market analyst for Innova Market Insights, examined the latest trends from the across the globe, and how they are transitioning to the U.S. market.

The top 10 global snacks and sweets trends are:

1. the Adventurous Consumer

Consumers love to discover new flavors, Herman pointed out. This is true of 66 percent of U.S. consumers, who cited that products with discover claims heighten their sensory to products boasting unexpected flavors and have visionary appeal.

2. Plant Kingdom

Today's brands are increasingly beefing up their "green" portfolio to attract midstream consumers who want to add more green to their diets, and healthy snacking options show the fastest growth for new product development.

"I don't need to tell you this category is blowing up," the senior market analyst expressed.

3. Alternatives for All

As health remains at the center of snacking innovation, smart claims are on the rise, like "no sugar added" and "no artificial sweeteners" to showcase products' lower calorie count. Vegan isn't slowing down either as the claim experienced 31 percent average annual growth while alternative proteins like chickpeas, insects and brown rice make their way into more and more products.

"This shows that you can have health and you can have indulgence," Herman said.

4. Green Appeal

Two in three U.S. consumers expect companies to invest in sustainable business practices. Across the board, 54 percent of consumers said they are concerned about waste and pollution, sustainability (52 percent), environmental impact (43 percent) and fair treatment of workers and employees (26 percent).

5. Snacking: a Definitive Occasion

Snacking multiple times a day is on the rise, as 63 percent of millennials are replacing meals with snacks, 50 percent of Gen Xers are more inclined to cut down on sugar consumption, so they choose healthier sweets and snacks, and 67 percent of baby boomers aim to snack healthier.

6. Eating for Me

Today's consumers are a finicky bunch when it comes to choosing what sweets and snacks are right for them. Product innovations that were the most successful in meeting consumers' needs in 2018 were those boasting high in protein claims (13 percent of product launches), plant-based (9 percent), Keto (6 percent), and paleo and vegan (3 percent).

7. Fresh Eyes for Fiber

Fiber has new applications in confectionery and snacks. In the last year, snack launches saw 24-percent growth for products featuring fiber and confectionery saw 9-percent growth. This is good news for 44 percent of consumers who said they want to increase their fiber consumption, in addition to the 64 percent who said they are focusing on digestive health and the 24 percent who are focused on weight management.

8. Feeling Good

Consumers said they snack for one key reason: holistic well-being. Snacking helps boost consumers' moods, provides them with comfort and clears their mind, Herman pointed out.

9. Smaller is Bigger

According to 38 percent of consumers, start-up companies' stories hook them, while social missions inspire them. This is a key reason major players go small by launching start-ups or investing in them.

10. Making connections

Almost half of young consumers (43 percent) share pictures of what they eat online, therefore they are more interested in the experience confectionery and snack manufacturers can provide. One way, for example, is companies to encourage "fans" to partake in online flavor voting, or highlighting product transparency with QR and smart codes that link consumers to sustainability products online.

Innova Market Insights is a global knowledge leader in the food and beverage industry.

The 2019 Sweets & Snacks Expo, hosted by the National Confectioners Association, took place May 21-23 at Chicago's McCormick Place West.