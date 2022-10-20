GoMart Enters the Electric Vehicle Charging Space

GASSAWAY, W.Va. — GoMart tapped Francis Energy to bring greater electric vehicle (EV) charging accessibility to communities throughout West Virginia, Virginia and Ohio.

Under terms of the agreement, Francis Energy — which owns and operates the nation's first comprehensive statewide network of public EV fast chargers in Oklahoma, with coverage every 50 miles — will install and operate its EV fast charging stations at 51 GoMart locations.

"We have been filling up cars for over 100 years and had one of the first self-serve gas pumps in the nation, so we see this partnership as a natural progression in providing the best fuel options for our customers. We are thrilled to take our first step into the EV economy by partnering with Francis Energy and relying on their experience and expertise to ensure we are ready to serve our communities," said Phil Shuman, president of GoMart.

The Francis Energy network currently serves Oklahoma, New Mexico and Missouri, with additional projects under construction in Alabama, Kansas and Ohio. The Tulsa, Okla.-based company's network of more than 135 locations serves EV drivers in the Heartland.

"We are very excited about this partnership. This is a unique opportunity to expand our public network and help fuel the rise of EV's in Appalachia. GoMart is a great company, and we're excited to partner with them to bring expanded service offerings to their customers," said David Jankowsky, founder and CEO of Francis Energy. "Publicly accessible DCFC infrastructure at convenience stores, especially ones that serve rural America like GoMart, is a key building block towards the transition to electric vehicles."

Earlier this year, 61 percent of Americans told Consumer Reports that charging logistics would prevent them from buying or leasing an electric car. With nearly 150,000 convenience stores in the United States, 93 percent of Americans live within 10 minutes of a gas station or convenience store, Jankowsky noted.

"Just as gas stations helped fuel the American driving culture at the turn of the century, a national network of EV charging stations that reaches into all communities will convince drivers they will have a charge if they need one before reaching their destination," he said.

Francis Energy is working with states and localities to expand its charging network across 38 states with a mission to provide equitable charging access to rural, tribal and disadvantaged communities.

Gassaway-based GoMart operates 123 convenience stores across West Virginia, Virginia and Ohio. The company ranks 53rd among the 200 largest c-store chains in the United States and employs more than 1,400 associates, making it one of West Virginia's largest private employers.