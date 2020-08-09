Good Oil Co.'s New Coffee Offer Goes From Bean to Cup in 35 Seconds

WINAMAC, Ind. — Good Oil Co.'s Good To Go convenience stores are brewing up innovation with its hot beverage offering.

Through a partnership with Bunn, Good Oil is making the move to bean-to-cup coffee with the new Fast Cup machine, which is designed to create a cup of coffee from bean to cup in 35 seconds.

With minimal labor and practically zero waste, the machines will ensure that every customer enjoys a hot fresh cup coffee regardless of the daypart or flavor, the company stated.

"We feel that the new Bunn Fast Cup machines is not only a great fit for our business, but will also provide an even greater value to our customers and their overall coffee buying experience," said Good Oil President and CEO Don Good.

Headquartered in Springfield, Ill., Bunn is a manufacturer of dispensed beverage equipment.

Winamac-based Good Oil operates 17 convenience stores across Indiana and Illinois and supplies more than 100 dealer locations.