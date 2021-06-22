Gopuff Continues to Grow Its Scale With Acquisition of Liquor Barn Chain

PHILADELPHIA — Digital convenience retailer Gopuff has acquired Liquor Barn, a leading independent chain of beer, wine and liquor stores based in Louisville, Ky., from private equity firm Blue Equity. The deal gives Gopuff access to Liquor Barn's infrastructure, customer base and product assortment.

It also further accelerates Gopuff's scale and cements its leadership in the instant needs category, the company said.

"We're thrilled to partner with Liquor Barn, an incredible brand and team with loyal customers, as we bring the Gopuff experience to new customers across Kentucky," said Daniel Folkman, Gopuff's senior vice president, business. "This acquisition brings two customer-focused brands together to introduce new products and experiences while rapidly accelerating Gopuff's geographic footprint in the region as we continue our expansion. We look forward to welcoming Liquor Barn to the team, becoming more deeply entrenched in the Bluegrass State and serving as a go-to solution for new customers to fulfill their most sought-after instant needs."

The acquisition significantly accelerates Gopuff's expansion in Kentucky and provides more customers in the state, including more than 80 percent of Louisville and Lexington residents, with access to immediate delivery of everyday items. It also uniquely positions the company to support Kentucky's bourbon industry by working with distributors to expand access to products nationwide and introduce products to new customers within the state via instant delivery, according to the company.

"As a customer-focused business, we are delighted to partner with Gopuff given their extraordinary commitment to the customer experience. Through this partnership, we will continue to deliver beer, wine and spirits and will add thousands of new items that our customers need in everyday life. We are excited to join Gopuff in their mission and forge the future of the Instant Needs category together," said Jonathan Blue, chairman of Blue Equity and Liquor Barn.

"The Liquor Barn team has built a trusted, strong brand, and Gopuff is the ideal partner to bolster the business into this next era of growth and meet customers' evolving needs," he added. "We look forward to working closely with Gopuff as we integrate Liquor Barn into their business and serving as strategic advisors on alcohol related initiatives."

The Liquor Barn, Party Mart and DEP's 23-store footprint provide infrastructure for Gopuff to integrate into its network of micro-fulfillment centers. Gopuff and Blue Equity will work together to integrate Liquor Barn's customer loyalty, talent, industry expertise, and convenient locations with Gopuff's assortment of everyday essentials and technology-enabled instant delivery.

Founded in 2013 by co-founders and co-CEOs Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, Gopuff currently operates more than 450 sites, including 275-plus micro-fulfillment centers and the recently acquired 185-plus BevMo!, Fancy and Liquor Barn locations, delivering to customers in more than 650 cities.