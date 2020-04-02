GoPuff Reveals Product Winners of Super Bowl 2020

PHILADELPHIA — The Kansas City Chiefs weren't the only winners in Super Bowl LIV, and the San Francisco 49ers weren't the only losers.

Digital convenience retailer goPuff released its third annual Brand Bowl Report, detailing how consumers reacted brands' commercials and what fans ordered most during the big game.

Brand Bowl Winners

GoPuff tracked nationwide customer orders for products advertised during the Super Bowl. Here's how those ads impacted immediate sales in the minutes after the commercials aired. Percent changes are based on orders one-hour before compared to orders in the hour after the commercial aired:

Pop-Tarts: Orders increased 47 percent.

Mountain Dew: Orders increased 17 percent.

Pringles: Orders increased 23 percent after its ad aired in 2019. This year, the brand's ad was even more effective, driving a 60-percent increase in orders.

Secret Deodorant: Although not a traditional big game snack or party item, orders for Secret Deodorant increased 300 percent.

Planters: Orders increased 42 percent. Additionally noteworthy: After Mr. Peanut's "death" aired on Jan. 22, orders hit a one-year high on goPuff.

Cheetos: Orders increased 23 percent.

Snickers: Orders increased 18 percent.

Tide: With ads airing throughout the night, there was a 75-percent uptick in Tide orders at 7 p.m., just after the first Tide commercial aired. After that, orders for Tide products remained steady through the end of the game.

Brand Bowl Losers

Orders for game time favorites Doritos and Pepsi peaked early, and despite the brands' ads, orders decreased slightly every hour after 8 p.m. Doritos orders decreased 24 percent after its ad aired, Pepsi orders decreased 2 percent and Coke orders decreased 15 percent.

As a category, goPuff saw orders for alcohol products peak earlier in the day around noon Eastern Standard Time as customers geared up for their viewing parties later that night. Orders for most alcohol brands were high during the first hour of the game, but ads throughout the game did not seem to immediately impact orders.

What Fans Ordered

The Super Bowl is historically a big snack day. Some of fans' favorite munchies included:

Snacks: Gushers Flavor Mixer, Tostitos Salsa con Queso (Medium), Flamin' Hot Cheetos, Haribo Gummi Bears, Tostitos Chunky Salsa (Medium)

Alcohol: White Claw Seltzer, Natural Light, Corona Extra, Bud Light Lime, Bud Light Seltzer

Drinks: Gatorade, Sprite, Pepsi, Coca-Cola, Mountain Dew

Beyond food and drinks, orders show fans were in need of party and clean-up supplies, in addition to some next morning remedies:

Home Essentials: Red Party Cups, Charmin Toilet Paper, Scott Toilet Paper, Repurpose Compostables Plates, Puffs Ultra Soft & Strong Tissues

OTC Medicine: Morning Recovery Hangover Drink, Tums Antacid Extra Strength Fruit Chewable Tablets

Based in Philadelphia, goPuff stocks more than 2,500 products in centrally located facilities in each of the 150-plus locations that it serves.