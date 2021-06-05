GPM Investments Adds More Stores to DoorDash Partnership

RICHMOND, Va. — GPM Investments LLC is expanding its partnership with DoorDash to include an additional 300-plus locations.

The service is currently available at 348 participating GPM locations spanning 19 states. The program offers more than 300 items for purchase.

Some of the most popular items ordered through DoorDash include Grandma's Cookies, Cheez-Its, Life Savers Gummies, Gushers, and 2-liter and 20-ounce soda drinks.

"Offering a choice of how consumers receive products from our stores is more important than ever," said Jim Rastetter, category manager at GPM. "There is a significant customer base who use our DoorDash program, and feedback has been great so far. As consumers continue to use on-demand delivery services like DoorDash, we hope to continue bringing this type of service to our stores."

GPM's initial pilot with DoorDash began in July 2020 with select Richmond locations. The rollout continued throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to provide customers with safe shopping solutions, according to the convenience retailer. The selected locations were chosen based on their ability to support the most popular purchased items.

"DoorDash is excited to announce the expansion of our partnership with GPM Investments by offering a diverse assortment of quick meals, grocery staples, and convenience essentials to more local communities that we serve," said DoorDash Head of Grocery Partnerships Mike Goldblatt. "We look forward to continuing our momentum with GPM Investments to offer Americans access to essential items in their neighborhoods on-demand."

Founded in 2013, DoorDash is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, as well as Canada and Australia.

GPM Investments, a wholly owned subsidiary of Arko Corp., operates or supplies stores in 33 states and Washington, D.C. As the seventh largest convenience store chain in the country, GPM has approximately 3,000 locations comprised of approximately 1,350 company-operated stores and 1,600 dealer sites to which it supplies fuel.