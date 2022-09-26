GPM Investments Kicks Off College Football Championship Sweepstakes

RICHMOND, Va. — GPM Investments LLC and Dr Pepper are teaming up for the 2022 College Football Champion Sweepstakes, giving fans the chance to win free game tickets to three college championship games in December.

Now through Nov. 1, guests ages 21 and over are eligible to enter the sweepstakes, which will award three prizes:

One grand prize winner will receive a trip for two to the SEC Football Championship Game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Georgia on Dec. 3.

The first prize winner will receive a trip for two to the Big Ten Football Championship Game at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indiana on Dec. 3.

The second prize winner will receive a trip for two to the Big 12 Football Championship Game at the AT&T Stadium in Texas on Dec. 3.

All prize winners will receive round-trip flights, accommodation, a welcome gift, pre-game party passes and transportation.

Guests can enter the drawing by scanning the QR code found in participating GPM stores in 28 states, by texting PEPPER to 737737 or by mailing an official entry form.

Winners will be selected via random drawing on Nov. 2.

"We are kicking off football season by offering our customers the opportunity of a lifetime," said Michael Bloom, GPM Investments executive vice president and chief marketing and merchandising officer. "This sweepstakes is just one of the many ways that GPM provides customers with high-value experiences.

"We're happy to partner with Dr Pepper to provide our customers the opportunity to enjoy the championships firsthand, alongside other treats and prizes," Bloom added.

Based in Richmond, GPM Investments is a wholly owned subsidiary of ARKO Corp., which operates or supplies stores in 33 states and Washington, D.C. GPM has approximately 3,100 locations comprised of approximately 1,415 company-operated stores and 1,675 dealer sites to which it supplies fuel.