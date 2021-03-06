GPM to Roll Out Bean-to-Cup Coffee Program

RICHMOND, Va. — GPM Investments LLC will roll out a bean-to-cup coffee program chainwide following a successful pilot test. The program provides customers with a single, individually ground and brewed cup of coffee within minutes.

The program is designed to appeal to customers who are looking for an "always fresh" cup of coffee. Three varieties are available: house blend, dark roast and Colombian roast. Future bean-to-cup locations are expected to include a decaf variety.

"So far, customer response around the new bean-to-cup coffee available at our Collinsville, Va., store has been really positive," said Bob Orfield, regional operations manager at GPM Investments. "They love that the coffee is always fresh and has a robust flavor. It's exciting to know that this new offering will be expanding to even more GPM locations this year as shoppers seek a quick and convenient coffee fix while on-the-go."



GPM began testing bean-to-cup at its first remodel store location in Collinsville in February. Current expansion plans call for adding the program to more remodeled stores across GPM brands, including 10 locations in 2021.

The convenience retailer's store remodel plan includes remodeling an anticipating 360 sites in key locations over three to five years. The fresh new look will feature an easy-to-navigate format and enhancements that take evolving consumer shopping trends into consideration.

Based in Richmond, GPM Investments is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ARKO Corp. It operates and supplies stores in 33 states and Washington, D.C., and is the sixth largest convenience store chain in the United States. GPM has 3,000 locations comprised of approximately 1,400 company-operated stores and 1,625 dealer sites to which it supplies fuel.