GPM Takes Advantage of New Legislation to Expand Beer Sales

RICHMOND, Va. — GPM Investments LLC is now selling beer at eight additional convenience stores, bringing its total number of beer stores to 1,225.

Changes in legislation as a result of the November elections in select municipalities allowed GPM to obtain beer licenses at the new locations. One store is in Kentucky, two are in Texas and five are in Arkansas.

According to the company, the expansion complements the stores across GPM's family of community brands that currently sell beer and other alcoholic beverages. The eight additional c-stores now sell hard cider, seltzer and beer from a variety of premium, value and imported brands.

Customers can purchase individual items or in packs of six, 12, 15, 18 or 24.

"Overall, customer response has been positive and we are excited to offer a variety of beverage options in these newly licensed stores," said Chuck Pippin, category manager, Beer, Wine & Spirits at GPM Investments. "When legislation changes, we are able to quickly adapt our product offerings to provide customers with everything they need in one store."

Richmond-based GPM is a wholly owned subsidiary of ARKO Corp. It operates or supplies stores in 33 states and Washington, D.C. GPM has approximately 3,000 locations comprised of approximately 1,400 company-operated stores and 1,625 dealer sites to which it supplies fuel.