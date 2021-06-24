Growing Competition: C-Stores and Quick-Service Restaurants

As convenience stores shift away from the traditional “Cokes and smokes” model and invest more heavily in food service, the competitive landscape has shifted. Now c-stores are competing with quick-service restaurants (QSRs) in addition to fellow retailers.



The pandemic’s acceleration of online ordering adoption has only further cemented this competition. The National Association of Convenience Stores found that 38% of convenience retailers plan to expand their app-based ordering and payments in 2021. Plus, 14% have reported being focused on adding a feature once exclusive to QSRs: the drive-thru.



Join this webinar to learn more about the growing competition between c-stores and restaurants, and how 2020 shaped the future of c-store food service. This presentation will cover:

- The expansion of digital ordering in the convenience space

- Current trends in c-store food service, including consumer preferences and most popular items

- The technology and strategies c-stores can leverage to capture a greater share of consumer spend in the food service space