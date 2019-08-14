WASHINGTON, D.C. — Growth Energy is teaming up with GasBuddy to help drivers locate Unleaded 88 fuel, also known as E15

Users of the GasBuddy app will be able to access a comprehensive database of Unleaded 88 fuel at more than 1,800 retail locations across the United States. E15 has 15 percent renewable biofuel approved for cars 2001 and newer.

The companies have also launched an advertising campaign within the app to promote the benefits of the renewable fuel to consumers.

"With fuel prices constantly changing and varying between stations, GasBuddy's goal is to be the most comprehensive platform for drivers to make fuel-purchasing decisions and save money on every fill-up," said Patrick DeHaan, head petroleum analyst at GasBuddy. "By including the availability of Unleaded 88, we're continuing our commitment to our users."

Convenience store retailers that currently offer Unleaded 88 include Kwik Trip, Sheetz, Casey's General Store, Cumberland Farms, Thorntons, Kum & Go, RaceTrac, QuikTrip, Rutter's, Minnoco, Protec Fuel, Murphy USA, Family Express, Royal Farms, Pump & Pantry and Bosselman Enterprises.

"We are thrilled to partner with the nation's leading and most respected fuel app to help more Americans access the engine smart and earth kind benefits of Unleaded 88," said Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor. "Drivers all over the U.S. rely on GasBuddy to fuel their lives and we are looking forward to giving them another option at the pump that is cleaner-burning and provides a savings of up to 10 cents per gallon."

Boston-based GasBuddy connects drivers with their Perfect Pit Stop.

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., Growth Energy represents producers and supporters of ethanol.