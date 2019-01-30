Growth Energy: New U.S. Energy Outlook Highlights Need for Higher Ethanol Fuel Blends
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rising prices at the pump over the next three decades will spur motorists to explore alternative fuel options.
Federal forecasts in the U.S. Energy Information Administration's (EIA) newly released Annual Energy Outlook 2019 underscore the importance of delivering cleaner, lower cost options to the fuel pump, said Chris Bliley, vice president of regulatory affairs at Growth Energy.
"America's thirst for clean, affordable fuel options is set to remain strong for decades to come," Bliley said. "Consumers deserve cleaner, more affordable options, and that's exactly what higher ethanol blends like E15 can deliver. Regulators at the EPA must act quickly on the president's pledge and open the door to competition at the fuel pump all year long."
The EIA report predicts that "motor gasoline and diesel fuel retail prices increase by 76 cents per gallon and 82 cents per gallon, respectively, from 2018 to 2050, largely because of increasing crude oil prices."
The report also finds that light-duty vehicle miles traveled will increase by 20 percent, "growing from 2.9 trillion miles in 2018 to 3.5 trillion miles in 2050 as a result of rising incomes and growing population." In addition, the EIA reports that "consumption of transportation fuels grows considerably in the reference case between 2018 and 2050," according to Growth Energy.
E15 is a fuel that contains 15 percent ethanol and works well for any car 2001 and newer. To date, according to Growth Energy, U.S. drivers have logged a total of 7 billion miles on E15.
"The fuel blend, which is sold as Unleaded88 or Regular88 at most retail locations, is a win for anyone looking for a better choice for the environment and their engines. This renewable fuel burns cleaner and cooler than regular gasoline, and saves drivers up to 10 cents on average per gallon with each trip to the pump," said the Washington, D.C.-based trade association working to advance pro-biofuel policies and expand consumer access to higher blends of ethanol.
Convenience retailers including Kwik Trip Inc., Sheetz, Casey’s General Stores Inc., Cumberland Farms, Thorntons Inc., Kum & Go LC, RaceTrac, QuikTrip Corp., Rutter’s, Minnoco, Protec Fuel, Murphy USA Inc., and Family Express offer E15 at more than 1,700 stations across 30 states.