Growth Energy: New U.S. Energy Outlook Highlights Need for Higher Ethanol Fuel Blends

The report also finds that light-duty vehicle miles traveled will increase by 20 percent, "growing from 2.9 trillion miles in 2018 to 3.5 trillion miles in 2050 as a result of rising incomes and growing population." In addition, the EIA reports that "consumption of transportation fuels grows considerably in the reference case between 2018 and 2050," according to Growth Energy.

E15 is a fuel that contains 15 percent ethanol and works well for any car 2001 and newer. To date, according to Growth Energy, U.S. drivers have logged a total of 7 billion miles on E15.

"The fuel blend, which is sold as Unleaded88 or Regular88 at most retail locations, is a win for anyone looking for a better choice for the environment and their engines. This renewable fuel burns cleaner and cooler than regular gasoline, and saves drivers up to 10 cents on average per gallon with each trip to the pump," said the Washington, D.C.-based trade association working to advance pro-biofuel policies and expand consumer access to higher blends of ethanol.

Convenience retailers including Kwik Trip Inc., Sheetz, Casey’s General Stores Inc., Cumberland Farms, Thorntons Inc., Kum & Go LC, RaceTrac, QuikTrip Corp., Rutter’s, Minnoco, Protec Fuel, Murphy USA Inc., and Family Express offer E15 at more than 1,700 stations across 30 states.