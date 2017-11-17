Gulf & Discover Extend Mobile Pay Savings Campaign

WELLESLEY HILLS, Mass. — Gulf Oil and Discover Financial Services are extending the run of their joint fuel savings campaign in light of its success.

The savings campaign, which launched July 15, rewards customers for downloading the new Gulf Pay app and linking a Discover card as the primary payment method, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

At present, nearly 50 percent of all transactions through Gulf Pay are completed with Discover card accounts as a result of the campaign.

Not only has the partnership surpassed the goals of the campaign, but it has also created positive buzz for both Gulf and Discover, according to the companies. Due to the positive results, both organizations said it was a no-brainer to move forward with a plan to extend it.

Under the extended program, those who link a Discover card to the free Gulf Pay app automatically save 15 cents off each gallon of gasoline, up to 20 gallons per visit for 18 total visits. With the extension, customers can take advantage of the savings program through Jan. 15.

"We have seen thousands of app downloads in the early months of our launch, showing that this partnership provides Northeast drivers with an offer that cannot be ignored," said Nikki Fales, director of marketing at Gulf Oil. "This extension gives our current users, new users and Discover cardholders the ability to continue saving on Gulf gasoline throughout the holiday season and into the new year."

Andrew Hopkins, vice president of portfolio marketing at Discover, added: "Discover's campaign with Gulf Pay has been a positive experience for our cardmembers who have taken advantage of the offer. Discover is always looking for new ways to provide valuable rewards and benefits to our cardmembers. This extension, which runs through the holiday season, provides our cardmembers who use the Gulf Pay app even more opportunities to save at the pump."

The Gulf Pay app launched in June for both Apple and Android devices. It’s currently accepted at participating Gulf locations in the New England and New York markets.

Gulf Oil is a refined products terminaling, storage and logistics business, as well as a distributor of motor fuels throughout the United States. It owns and operates a network of 17 terminals with more than 14 million barrels of refined product storage capacity in the northeastern U.S.