Gulf & GasBuddy to Host Monthlong Tanks-giving Event Across Northeast

WELLESLEY, Mass. — Gulf Oil and GasBuddy have teamed up for TANKS-giving, a monthlong promotion over the holiday season that will give away thousands of gallons of free gas to Northeast drivers.

Consumers who have the GasBuddy or Gulf Pay app downloaded to their smartphones are eligible for up to $20 worth of fuel per vehicle at select Gulf Oil locations through the TANKS-giving campaign.

The promotion will kick off with an event Tuesday, Nov. 21, at a Gulf station in the Greater Worcester area in Massachusetts. It will then move to a New Haven, Conn., location on the following Tuesday, Nov. 28. Drivers will be able to find out exact event locations throughout the monthlong campaign via the GasBuddy app and also through various social media channels.

"With a record number of Americans hitting the road for the holidays, we are thrilled to work with GasBuddy to give motorists something extra to be thankful for prior to the biggest drive of the year," said Nikki Fales, director of marketing for Gulf Oil. "Gulf is committed to helping our customers get to where they need to go quickly and smoothly year-round, which is why we encourage motorists to download the Gulf Pay app to streamline the fueling experience."

Boston-based GasBuddy is a smartphone app with 70 million downloads. It provides real-time fuel prices at more than 140,000 gas stations in the United States, Canada and Australia.

Gulf Oil, headquartered in Wellesley, is a distributor or motor fuels in the U.S. It is a client of GasBuddy Business Pages, a B2B Retailer Software-as-a-Service, where Gulf distributors have access to a suite of digital tools and services to help reach more consumers, generate new business, and gain a better understanding of consumer perception and experience.