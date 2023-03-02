Harbor Wholesale Acquires Halfon Candy Co.

LACEY, Wash. — Harbor Wholesale is expanding its distribution into seasonal and specialty candy with the acquisition of Halfon Candy Co.

Seattle-based Halfon is a wholesale distribution company specializing in candy, snacks and convenience items. It was established in established in 1946 by Jim Halfon. Jim's daughter Marie and son-in-law Alan Scharhon acquired ownership of the company in 1994.

The transaction will increase Harbor's overall market share and expand the distributor's reach into areas that would have taken the company years to independently develop, according to Harbor Wholesale President Rick Jensen.

"This newly acquired expertise in seasonal and specialty candy brings Harbor customers more variety as well as access to unique items to help them grow overall sales and give us a stronger presence in traditional grocery," he said, noting the acquisition builds on Harbor's existing strength in the retail space, while providing for unique opportunities to serve new customers in many different channels.

"It is an honor to carry forward the great legacy of Halfon Candy and Alan Scharhon," he added.

Scharhon, who built the company into what it is today, was inducted into the Candy Hall of Fame in 2021. After 48 years with Halfon, he is prepared to pass along the company's 500 customers and a specialized product mix to the Harbor Wholesale Team, according to a statement.

"As the time came near to determine our next steps, it seemed only natural to enter into a conversation with another multigenerational local family-owned and -operated business with the same core values as ours," he said. "I am fortunate to operate a business that allows me to have fun while operating a business. I am proud of what we have built at Halfon Candy Co., and I comfortable Harbor Wholesale will support our customer base and carry on what we created."

Scharhon will remain involved to ensure a smooth transition and continued commitment to team members, customers and vendors.

Based in Lacey, Harbor Wholesale is the largest independent fourth-generation family-owned distributor in the West and serves more than 6,000 convenience stores, independent grocers and quick-service restaurants with a selection of local and national products, business solutions and the proprietary Harbor-owned Real Fresh Brands.

Harbor Wholesale operates distribution centers in Lacey; Portland, Ore.; Roseburg, Ore.; and the newly added Modesto, Calif. It is a subsidiary of Harbor Foods.

The company is celebrating 100 years in business this year.