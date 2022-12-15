The Health of Convenience Stores ​​​​​​​

Emerging from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, many Americans were focused on shedding the pounds they put on while spending much more time at home. Now, it appears consumers are interested in finding more of a balance between food and beverages that contribute to their physical wellbeing and those that serve more emotional needs. The 2022 Convenience Store News Realities of the Aisle Study, which surveyed 1,500-plus consumers who shop a c-store at least once a month, uncovered the following insights: