Hershey Bringing Mobile Customer Insights Center Directly to Retailers

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Hershey Co. unveiled its new Mobile Customer Insights Center (MCIC) during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its headquarters on Sept. 19.

The 53-foot, expandable tractor trailer will bring Hershey's shopper insights and snacks category expertise directly to its retail partners across the country starting immediately.

"The retail landscape is shifting at an unprecedented rate. To stay ahead, today's retailers need a new playbook and that's exactly what we're bringing to their front door," said Phil Stanley, chief sales officer for Hershey. "The MCIC is an important next step in our insight-driven journey to ensure Hershey provides our retail partners the most tailored, strategic insights we have to offer.

"And since we're bringing the MCIC right to our customers, we're able to set even more of our retail customers up for success," he added.

The MCIC is an extension of Hershey's existing Global Customer Insights Center (GCIC) that launched in 2006. Its trailer includes four expandable panels and opens into a 22-foot-wide and 52-foot-long collaborative work space that seats up to 15 people. Designed to provide an an experiential opportunity for customers and the ability to discuss strategies and results with a team of subject-matter experts, the MCIC provides visitors with insights and turnkey solutions that can be directly applied to their stores.

Available concepts include strategies for merchandising optimization and store layouts; queues; checkout counters; foodservice; product innovation; and shopper marketing, along with how to successfully work across all shopping channels.

"We're committed to helping retailers succeed and we do this by putting the shopper at the center of everything we do," said Todd Tillemans, U.S. president, The Hershey Co. "The MCIC is a direct output of this strategy. With more than 25 visits planned before year end, we look forward to strengthening our partnerships with customers across the U.S. and helping these retailers better serve their shoppers' needs."

The MCIC is currently scheduled to make stops in Washington, D.C., Chicago, San Francisco and multiple other cities. Two dedicated MCIC subject matters experts will attend all stops and work directly with retailers to implement the latest and most productive shopper and category strategies.

Pennsylvania-based Hershey has more than 80 brands around the world that drive more than $7.5 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers and SkinnyPop.