Hershey Raises the Bar to Celebrate Women's History Month

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Hershey Co. is celebrating the "SHE" at the center of its milk chocolate bars as part of Women's History Month celebrations. The new Hershey's bar is a reminder to celebrate the impact that SHE makes, with limited-edition "Celebrate SHE" bars now available nationwide while supplies last.

"We are surrounded by women and girls that inspire us every single day. Creating this simple, but powerful and colorful change to our iconic milk chocolate bar serves as a reminder of how important they are in our lives," said Veronica Villasenor, vice president, U.S., The Hershey Co. "So grab a Hershey's bar, share one and celebrate all women and girls through a simple, and sweet, gesture."

To continue the celebration of "SHE," Hershey's is partnering with Girls on the Run, a nonprofit organization with a mission focused on supporting, empowering and inspiring girls to realize their limitless potential. As part of the partnership, Hershey's is donating $150,000 to Girls on the Run.

"For over 25 years, Girls on the Run has inspired girls and women to be confident and resilient while finding strength in connection with one another," said Elizabeth Kunz, CEO of Girls on the Run. "We are proud to partner with Hershey's Celebrate SHE campaign to shine a light on all the amazing SHEs in our lives!"

In addition to the work the Hershey's brand is doing through Celebrate SHE, The Hershey Co. was named No. 1 on the World's Top Female-Friendly Companies list by Forbes in 2021. It is among only a handful of Fortune 500 companies led by women. Hershey is committed to equal pay, career development and supporting impactful non-profit partners among other initiatives to support women.

Pennsylvania-based The Hershey Co. has more than 90 brands around the world that drive more than $8 billion in annual revenues, including brand names like Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers, SkinnyPop and Pirate's Booty.