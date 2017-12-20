Holiday Stationstores Accepts Prepared Foods Innovator of the Year Award 

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Holiday Stationstores has taken advantage of improvements in ingredient quality and equipment to improve its prepared foods program. This year, the Upper Midwest retailer received the 2017 Convenience Store News Prepared Foods Innovator of the Year award.

A first-time winner in the CSNews Foodservice Innovators Awards program, sponsored by Tyson Convenience, Holiday Stationstores locations feature a wide variety of food offerings from its exclusive Holiday Pantry sandwich and salad line, all prepared at the retailer’s central commissary.

"They have really upped their game this year," said one expert on CSNews' Foodservice Advisory Council, which selects the award winners.

CSNews Editorial Director Don Longo and Tyson Sales Director Denny Woodard presented Holiday Stationstores with its award at the company's offices in Bloomington on Dec. 12.

On hand to accept the award were:

Mike Inannuzzelli, Vice President, Food Merchandising and Production

Steve Schoessow, A.M. Daypart Category Sales Manager

Jon Demaree, Food Safety & Quality Assurance Manager

Carole Kruse, Foodservice Coordinator

Tara Anderson, Lunch Daypart Category Sales Manager

Jeff Pavlovich, A.M. Daypart Assistant Category Manager

Sara Wimberly, Lunch Daypart Assistant Category Manager

Paul Aubin, Supplies and Logistics Category Manager

Holiday Stationstores operates more than 500 convenience stores throughout 10 states in the Northern Tier region of the United States. The family-owned company recently reached an agreement to be acquired by Canadian c-store giant Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

