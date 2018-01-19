Home Service Oil to Launch Sustainability Program at Express Mart Sites

BARNHART, Mo. — Home Service Oil Co. is teaming up with GreenPrint and the Arbor Day Foundation to launch a reduced emissions program at its nine Express Mart locations.

The turnkey sustainability program is set to launch in March. The program will benefit consumers of Jefferson County, Mo., by reducing their tailpipe emissions on all grades at the pump and later. It will also reduce emissions on the products inside the store and to whole distribution.

Emissions are reduced through GreenPrint’s proprietary platform and investments in local, regional and global certified carbon reduction projects that sequester carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere. The program does not require any new hardware or software, new tanks or new equipment.

"As we continue to strengthen the Express Mart and Home Service Oil brand, we're thrilled to partner with GreenPrint to support these efforts while making a community impact and giving back," said Home Service Oil Co. President Zach Mangelsdort. "Our mission is to leave a lasting impact and keep our loyal customers, and our new program with GreenPrint will help us to do so."

Based in Barnhart, Home Service Oil Co. provides oil and gas services. It operates nine convenience stores under the Express Mart banner across Jefferson and Washington Counties.