While convenience store shoppers are a loyal bunch — 29 percent say they shop at the same c-store all of the time and 64 percent say they shop at the same store most of the time — there is more that the industry could be doing to attract and retain customers. The 2022 Convenience Store News Realities of the Aisle Study, which surveyed 1,500-plus consumers who shop a c-store at least once a month, revealed the following: