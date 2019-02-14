How 7-Eleven Used the Super Bowl to Score an E-Commerce Play

IRVING, Texas —The New England Patriots weren't the only winners of Super Bowl LIII. 7-Eleven Inc. leveraged the NFL's biggest game of the year to spotlight its rapidly expanding 7NOW delivery service.

The convenience retailer encouraged consumers not to "miss a single moment of the big game" by offering $3 whole pizzas, originally $7.99, available through its 7NOW delivery service from Feb. 1-3, reported Convenience Store News sister publication Consumer Goods.

On Feb. 4, the day after the Super Bowl, select "post-game" SKUS were also available for 53 cents via 7NOW, including:

Any 28-ounce Gatorade product;

Any 20-ounce Coca-Cola SKU;

A Hersey’s KitKat bar;

A four-count packet of Pfizer Consumer Healthcare’s Advil; and

Private-label 7-Select pocket facial tissues.

"7‑Eleven continues to redefine convenience through digital technologies and 7NOW brings it to life for our customers. For the millions of Americans who throw parties for the big game, 7NOW will bring you everything you need. From pizza, to beer and party favors, 7‑Eleven is here to deliver," said Gurmeet Singh, 7-Eleven's chief digital officer and chief information officer. "Whether your team wins or loses, 7NOW will either help you punt post-game misery with tissues and ibuprofen or kickoff a weeklong celebration with all the treats and drinks you desire."

The c-store retailer has been rapidly expanding its 7NOW delivery service, growing it from a test at 10 Dallas stores in 2017 to more than 900 stores across 277 U.S. cities as of Jan. 31. In addition to a variety of products, the service offers beer, wine and/or liquor across 18 markets, including Los Angeles, Chicago, San Antonio, New York, Phoenix and St. Louis.

7NOW orders incur a $3.99 deliver fee as well as a $1.99 "small basket fee" on orders under $15. The first three delivery fees, if within 30 days of the first, are waved through March 31.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises or licenses more than 67,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.

