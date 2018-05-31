How Boomshack Market Is Blowing Up the Perception of Bodegas

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Trish McGovern spent 20 years in marketing and information technology, traveling frequently to New York and other large cities. She drew inspiration for Boomshack Market from the neighborhood bodegas she shopped at and ate in while on the go.

Boomshack Market, which opened a year ago in St. Paul, is aptly named for its "quick-hit" convenience.

"The name came to me by thinking of someone saying, 'Boom! I just got that at that little shack! Can you believe it?'" McGovern told Convenience Store News.

A St. Paul native, McGovern set out to redefine convenience with her take on "the bodega."

Nestled in the heart of the city, Boomshack Market’s footprint is similar to that of an airport store, in that it operates in a small space, has seating, and sells on-the-go items that are ideal for traveling.

Despite its limited footprint, though, Boomshack Market is unbounded by an eclectic, playful atmosphere. The store features a Boom Room café, a selfie station, and a "Tell us what YOU want!" communal bulletin board. The store's walls are adorned with iconic American movie posters handpicked by McGovern that highlight film and culture themes of the 1970s, ‘80s and ‘90s.

"The brand Boomshack is just fun. It's an uplifting place to come and it has worked its way into [customers'] lifestyles," McGovern expressed.

Making Fast Casual Fresher

Housed within the small, yet enticingly unique bodega is Boomshack Market's fresh, made-on-site food program. The menu was inspired by benchmarked data and trends tracked by McGovern's sister, who lives in England.