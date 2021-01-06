Today's C-store customers have clear expectations: They want the personalized, relevant marketing that loyalty affords, and they expect the ultimate in convenience. That includes options like online shopping, curbside pickup, and mobile apps.

This whitepaper shares all you need to know to make these expectations work for your business, from offers and vendor-funded promotions to NFC Loyalty ID and the shift to online ordering and delivery.

You'll learn to assess programs, better target customers, and make business decisions that allow you to connect more frequently and more profitably with customers.