How One Convenience Brand Turned Free Coffee into Millions of Sales

In an uncertain economy, customers are doubling down on their loyalty to c-stores that provide the most value and personal connection.



Data shows that offering free items within a loyalty program is key to stores attracting and retaining customers today. Free items go a long way in creating personal connection and Paytronix Loyalty and Data Strategist Donnie Fairbanks will join us for this webinar to explore recent findings on the impact of bolstering loyalty programs with free offerings. Donnie will lead you through the latest loyalty insights from the Paytronix C-Store Strategist team, providing your brand with the guidance needed to bring your loyalty program to the next level.

This webinar will cover:

Three approaches to leveraging free offerings and how each benefits your loyalty program

Why loyalty programs are a lifeline during inflation

Recent changes in customer preferences for loyalty programs