Sponsored Content
How to target The Strike Zone for sweet treat sales
09/14/2021
Candy is a basket-builder and merchandising is critical to driving unplanned purchases and optimizing category performance.
- Best-practice merchandising can help drive purchases--both in the confectionery aisle at key outposts.
- Hershey's Strike Zone Optimization strategy helps time-sensitive C-store customers locate products quickly so they don't leave the aisle empty-handed.
- Proven merchandising strategies make the most of adjacencies to lift sale
