diebold-webinar-hero
Advertisement
10/13/2022
Sponsored Content

How Will EV Charging Disrupt Convenience Retail?

Wednesday, October 26th 2022 at 11am ET
REGISTER

Convenience Retail is facing fierce competition from nearby dollar stores, supermarkets with a fuel station, and smaller-format food sellers. To counter this, adding EV charging stations could give C-stores a new competitive edge and an additional source of revenue. However, investments in EV charging are significant, and could easily reach 10,000 USD per charging station for purchasing and installing a charger, preparing the infrastructure and connecting a charger to the grid. So, how to tackle this?

In this webinar, three experts coming from the retail and the e-mobility industry will discuss challenges and opportunities for C-Stores with regards to offering EV charging to their customers. They will look at trends in both the convenience retail and EV charging industry. They will link these to a number of key considerations for retailers to take into account before investing in EV charging, which will help retailers to better assess the business case for their own C-stores. In addition, the panelists will take a closer look at the various parties involved in the entire EV charging value chain, and discuss various types of charging technologies, necessary infrastructural changes, and business continuity requirements

    You May Also Like

    Advertisement