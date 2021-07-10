The Hub's Jared Scheeler Elected New NACS Chairman

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Jared Scheeler is stepping into the role of the 2021-2022 NACS Chairman, succeeding 2020-21 NACS Chairman Kevin Smartt, CEO of Texas Born (TXB).

Scheeler, who began his term following the NACS Board of Directors meeting on Oct. 5 during the 2021 NACS Show, is CEO of The Hub Convenience Stores Inc.

A growing chain of six c-stores operating in western North Dakota's Bakken oil region, The Hub has established itself as the first upscale convenience chain based in North Dakota with a strong focus on foodservice and healthy food and snack options. It operates the Hub Café proprietary food concept and is a Godfather's Pizza franchisee.

The executive began his career in the convenience industry in 1998 while attending the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. He held multiple roles with Minneapolis-based Bobby & Steve's Auto World prior to founding The Hub in 2014, and has been an active partner with the Minnesota Service Station Association as well as the North Dakota Petroleum Marketers Association.

In his role as NACS Chairman, Scheeler will lead the NACS Executive Committee, which provides strategic direction and financial oversight to the association. Committee members include:

Vice Chairman, Treasurer Don Rhoads, The Convenience Group LLC

Vice Chairman, Strategic Communications Ken Parent, Pilot Flying J LLC

Vice Chairman, Legislative Andy Jones, Sprint Food Stores Inc.

Vice Chairman, Member Services Lisa Dell’Alba, Square One Markets Inc.

Vice Chairman, Research and Technology Chuck Maggelet, Maverik Inc.

Vice Chairman Victor Paterno, Philippine Seven Corp. dba 7-Eleven Convenience Store

Vice Chairman Brian Hannasch, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

TXB's Smartt and 2019-2020 NACS Chairman Julie Jackowski also serve on the Executive Committee.

During the NACS Board of Directors meeting, the association also named new retail members to its Board of Directors, including:

MAPCO Express Inc. CEO Frederic Chaveyriat

Murphy USA President and CEO Andrew Clyde

Gasamat Oil Corp./Smoker Friendly President Terry Gallagher

Parkland USA President Doug Haugh

HJB Convenience Corp. dba Russell's Convenience President Raymond Huff

Hari 1 LLC dba Fish River Food Mart CEO Jigar Patel

During the NACS Show, held Oct. 5-8 at Chicago's McCormick Place, the NACS Supplier Board also named new leadership and members. Brent Cotten, senior director, customer and industry affairs at The Hershey Co., was named 2021-2022 NACS Supplier Board Chairman, while GSP Chief Operating Officer Kevin Farley was named chairman elect.

Additionally, five new members were elected to the NACS Supplier Board:

Tony Battaglia, senior director of sales and industry affairs, JUUL Labs

Matt Domingo, senior director external relations, Reynolds

Danielle Holloway, senior director industry engagement, Altria Group Distribution Co.

Jim Hughes, vice president, convenience, Molson Coors Beverage Co.

Sarah Vilim, director national retail sales, convenience retail, Keurig Dr Pepper

A member-driven organization, NACS is led by a 30-member Board of Directors, which includes three retailers from non-North American countries. In addition, the chairman and chairman-elect of the NACS Supplier Board also serve on the Board of Directors.

Based in Alexandria, NACS is the global trade association dedicated to advancing convenience and fuel retailing. It is a trusted advisor to more than 1,500 retailer and 1,500 supplier members from more than 50 countries.