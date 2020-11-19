Huck's Food & Fuel Adds to Its Digital Toolbox

CARMI, Ill. — Huck's Food and Fuel is expanding its digital arsenal by adding GetUpside across its network of more than 120 convenience stores throughout the Midwest.

GetUpside connects new customers to gas stations by presenting users with personalized offers based on their transaction history, providing drivers cash back on gas and delivering incremental profit to retailers.

Investing in digital marketing and fuel rewards tools like GetUpside is especially critical during these unprecedented times to provide the advantage needed to capture demand and incentivize customers to move from the pump to the c-store, according to Huck's CEO Murat Tokad.

"Our Huck's consumers are relying on digital tools now more than ever as a result of COVID-19," said Tokad. "We are deepening our investment in digital to meet our loyal customers where they are. We believe that with the GetUpside partnership, we will expand our reach and provide our customers with the rewards and incentives that they expect and deserve."

The platform's economic model was an especially attractive consideration in executing the deal because there is no IT investment and no upfront costs, Tokad added.

"We were attracted to the fact that we will never pay for transactions from customers unless GetUpside gets those customers to buy more than usual," he said. "That measurement — in addition to the positive votes of confidence we heard from other fuel partners — convinced us that the platform would complement the other digital investments we’ve already made for our customers."

Since its launch in 2016, more than 25 million users have access to GetUpside offers. More than 20,000 gas stations across the country participate on the platform.

Carmi-based Huck's network consists of c-stores across Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee.