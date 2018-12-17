Hy-Vee Opens Fast & Fresh C-store Concept

Press enter to search
12/17/2018
Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh
Hy-Vee's Fast & Fresh c-store concept

DES MOINES — Hy-Vee's first Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh new concept store is open for business in Davenport, Iowa.

Located at the corner of Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue, the location is a smaller-scale grocery store that offers grocery items, including pantry items and frozen items, as well as a selection of fresh produce, dairy, meat and bakery items, reported Convenience Store News sister publication Store Brands.

The new store also features Hy-Vee Aisles Online pickup, wood-oven pizza, sushi, a craft beer station, wine and spirits, made-to-order meals for carry-out or dining in, take-and-heat meal options, Hy-Vee Mealtime Kits and a gas station.

Fast & Fresh will operate from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week. The in-store Starbucks will operate from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.

Hy-Vee plans to expand the store concept across its eight-state footprint, according to the company. A second Fast & Fresh store is scheduled to open in Altoona, Iowa, in 2019. It first announced plans for the new concept in 2017, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Des Moines-based Hy-Vee operates both convenience stores and grocery stores in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Convenience Store News and Store Brands are properties of EnsembleIQ.

