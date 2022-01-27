​Hy-Vee Seeks to Improve Customer Experience With New Music & Messaging Across Its Network

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee Inc. has inked a multi-year partnership with Vibenomics Inc., a location-based audio out-of-home (AOOH) advertising and audio experience company, to enhance the customer experience across more than 400 supermarket and convenience store locations across its portfolio.

Starting Feb. 15, Vibenomics will bring targeted, specialized music and messaging into Hy-Vee's owned and operated locations by scaling its AOOH Advertising Marketplace. The company's technology automates the audio ad buying process to current programmatic standards and enables users to strategically target customers at the point of purchase.

As the COVID-19 pandemic has shifted consumer buying behaviors, Vibenomics will work closely with Hy-Vee to determine which categories of advertisers, brands or specific products to promote on its airwaves while considering the type of shopper experience the operator strives to deliver.

"We're thrilled to continue building our retail media presence by partnering with Hy-Vee, an innovative grocer who sees the potential of monetizing their audio with Vibenomics," said Brent Oakley, CEO of Vibenomics. "As a company, we're evangelizing AOOH's value and partnering with retailers like Hy-Vee to incorporate media capable of creating memorable shopping experiences."

Vibenomics has made significant strides in owning the programmatic AOOH space this year, reaching up to 63 percent of the total U.S. shopper population.

Based in Indianapolis, Vibenomics' cloud-based technology, licensed background music library, data integration capabilities, full-service team of audio experience experts, and network of on-demand professional voice talent provides the revenue-enhancing vibe for more than 150 advertisers in more than 6,000 locations across 49 states, reaching more than 210 million people.

Hy-Vee, headquartered in West Des Moines, operates more than 400 grocery stores and convenience stores across eight Midwestern states.