Impact of 7-Eleven's RENEW Fuels Program Begins to Be Seen in Pacific Northwest

IRVING, Texas — One month after 7-Eleven Inc.'s launch of Renew, a reduced-emissions fuel program, company volunteers helped plant trees as part of the pilot program.

Started in September in the Pacific Northwest, the Renew program plants trees and supports other green-scape projects in regions where the retailer is piloting the program. Renew is currently being tested at a total of 93 7-Eleven stations in Portland, Seattle, and Madison and Milwaukee, Wis.

The first pair of 7-Eleven volunteer projects involved planting more than 500 trees and shrubs at Forest Park in Everett, Wash., and cleaning up the Hoyt Arboretum in Portland.

"Our employees are just as excited to volunteer in this community as I am, and the Renew program helps us make lasting contributions to current and future generations in Oregon and Washington communities," said 7-Eleven Zone Vice President Jason Murray. "We look forward to these events where we can work side by side with members of the community and educate them on the positive impact Renew can have on the environment."

7-Eleven customers can get involved in the Renew program by simply buying gas at participating locations. The program, powered by GreenPrint, supports calculating tailpipe emissions from gasoline sales, which in turn determines the amount to invest in certified carbon reduction projects. These projects help to neutralize tailpipe emissions in the atmosphere. Emissions can be offset by up to 30 percent.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 63,000 stores in 18 countries, including 10,900 in North America.