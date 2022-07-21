The Importance of Product Proficiency

When choosing which retailers to shop at, nearly half of convenience store customers say the shopping experience at each retailer is important to them and a factor in their decision-making. These days, what a positive shopping experience means to them is, foremost, the price of products and the products they need being in stock — not surprising considering the supply chain and inflation difficulties that are currently challenging the retail industry. The 2022 Convenience Store News Realities of the Aisle Study, which surveyed 1,500-plus consumers who shop a c-store at least once a month, uncovered the following insights: