Industry Veterans Help Develop the Next Generation at Convenience Store News' Inaugural Future Leaders in Convenience Event

INDIANAPOLIS — While addressing the attendees of the inaugural Convenience Store News Future Leaders in Convenience (FLIC) conference, master of ceremonies Dave Riser spoke of the importance of staying open-minded throughout your career.

"You never know where your career's going to take you," said the vice president of external relations at Reynolds American Inc. Trade Marketing Services Co.

The Future Leaders in Convenience program was founded to celebrate and help develop the next generation of convenience retail leaders by providing a forum for talented young business people to hone their leadership skills, while recognizing the achievements of a select few emerging leaders.

Riser was the opening speaker at the Nov. 15 event, which featured multiple industry veterans sharing stories about their own career paths and what they learned, followed by question-and-answer sessions during which the future leaders could gain further insights.

While Riser had a good education heading into his professional life, he said he learned more in his first six months with R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. than in all of his schooling. Between his on-the-job education and the variety of roles he performed, it taught him to be open to change and new possibilities.

As a leader now, he tries to instill confidence in his subordinates' decision-making, rather than just telling them what to do. He advised the FLIC attendees to reframe their decisions. Rather than thinking of decisions as being made for their specific area of the business, they should think of them as being made for the entire organization.

Mentors also are important for developing leaders, even if it is not formal and the mentor isn't aware they've had that influence, according to Riser.

"I would also like to thank the people that were jerks," he joked, noting that encountering such people helped him understand what not to do in his career.

The greatest piece of coaching advice he ever received was to treat everyone the same, whether they are a company president or a janitor.