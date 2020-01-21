Innovative Customer Experiences Shape Irving Oil's New Store Concept

PEMBROKE, Mass. — Irving Oil opened its first store with a new format designed specifically to provide optimal, innovative customer experiences.

Known as The Irving, the location has elements of a market-style café with a refreshing and modern aesthetic. It's located at 92 Washington St. in Pembroke.

The Irving features freshly prepared comfort food offerings; indoor and outdoor seating areas; options for self-checkout; and sparkling clean restrooms.

"The opening of The Irving represents a significant milestone for our business," said Sarah Irving, executive vice president of Irving Oil. "It supports our desire to develop innovative strategies for our growing retail network while continuing to offer the very best customer service."

To celebrate the opening, The Irving will offer free, fresh-brewed hot coffee until Feb. 11.

"We know our customers have busy lives," said Al Lishman, site manager at The Irving. "From freshly prepared food to delicious coffee and beverages, along with fuel offerings, we hope to add convenience and good energy to their daily journey."

The Irving's menu includes all-day breakfast, made-to-order sandwiches, flatbread pizzas and gourmet hot dogs. New England's Baronet Coffee is available in a variety of roasts.

The store itself is designed to provide a warm welcome and enriched visitor experience through its heritage-style decor and contemporary interior, featuring vaulted ceilings, soft colors and significant natural light, the company detailed.

The Irving's fuel pumps offer Top Tier Detergent Gasoline to promote increased engine cleanliness through higher quality fuel. Customers can download the MyIRVING app to save at least 6 cents on every gallon with Irving Debit Pay.

Additionally, drivers who fuel up at the site's Fuel the Care Pumps can help local families bridge the distance between home and hospital. Irving Oil donates 4 cents per gallon of fuel purchased at the designated pumps to support families at the Floating Hospital for Children at Tufts Medical Center. Donations are made in the form of fuel gift cards to help with the cost of travel for medical care.

"The Irving goes beyond a traditional convenience store experience," said Director of Retail Operations Tyler McLaughlin. "We're thrilled to open our doors and look forward to welcoming both local community members and the traveling public."

Irving Oil is an international refining and marketing company that operates more than 900 convenience stores and gas stations, as well as a network of distribution terminals in eastern Canada and New England.