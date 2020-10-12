Inside the Consumer Mind: COVID Contrasts

With more than 152,000 locations across the United States, more people visit a convenience store each day than any other brick-and-mortar retail outlet. In fact, industry research has shown that on average, half of the U.S. population was buying something at a c-store every day before the coronavirus pandemic hit. Now that Americans’ daily lives have been upended by this highly contagious virus, it’s no surprise that the convenience channel is feeling the effects. A new, exclusive c-store shopper study conducted by Convenience Store News reveals some interesting differences in how male and female shoppers are pivoting amidst the pandemic.