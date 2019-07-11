Inside the Consumer Mind: Decisions of the Stomach

When hunger or thirst strikes, consumers today have a multitude of foodservice establishments to choose from to satisfy their needs. There are unique differences between those shoppers who most opt to visit c-stores to purchase prepared foods and prepared beverages vs. those who opt for grocery foodservice vs. those who opt for fast food. Beth Brickel, senior research director on the Insights and Innovation Team at EnsembleIQ, parent company of Convenience Store News, discussed these differences — garnered from new exclusive consumer research — at the 2019 CSNews Convenience Foodservice Exchange event. Here are some of the most actionable insights.