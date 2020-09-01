Inside the Consumer Mind: Making Healthy Convenient

Nearly two out of every three convenience store shoppers consider themselves to be health-conscious, but of these, only 27 percent are satisfied with the current better-for-you offerings at c-stores today. This indicates a critical area of opportunity that will only grow in importance. The 2019 Convenience Store News Realities of the Aisle Study asked c-store shoppers about their feelings on health and wellness, including specific concerns they have around the food and beverages they consume. Here’s a look at the findings.