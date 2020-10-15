Inside the Consumer Mind: Making It a Meal

“Would you like fries with that?” While now a part of pop culture, this well-known McDonald’s phrase is representative of the abundant basket-building opportunities that exist around the foodservice category. According to the 2020 Convenience Store News Realities of the Aisle Study, which surveyed 1,500-plus consumers who shop a c-store at least once a month, 97 percent of prepared food buyers add at least one other item to their purchase — that’s up from 94 percent in the 2019 study. Digging deeper, the research reveals: