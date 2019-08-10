Inside the Consumer Mind: When Hunger or Thirst Strikes

As the lines between channels blur, all foodservice retailers represent some form of competition to convenience stores. Beth Brickel, senior research director on the Insights and Innovation Team at EnsembleIQ, parent company of Convenience Store News, shared insights gleaned from new exclusive consumer research at the 2019 CSNews Convenience Foodservice Exchange event. The national study asked shoppers who primarily visit c-stores, grocery stores or fast-food outlets about their thoughts on prepared foods and prepared beverages in various establishments. Here are some of the most interesting findings.