Investing in Success

It’s been a busy year for Kevin Smartt. 2021 marked the 20th anniversary of the day he bought the Kwik Chek chain after working his way up in a variety of roles, but there was little time to celebrate the milestone. Instead, his time was occupied by overseeing the Spicewood, Texas-based company’s chainwide rebranding to Texas Born (TXB), while also serving as the 2020-2021 NACS chairman.

Having a lot on his plate is nothing new for Smartt, who has been putting in hard work at convenience stores since ­his teens.

“Life brings you full circle,” he reflected while discussing his career with Convenience Store News. He started with his very first paycheck job at age 14, working for a small c-store operator in Baytown, Texas. “I stocked the shelves. I cleaned the parking lot. I just did whatever he needed,” Smartt recalled. “It was a great little summer job.”

After college, he spent several years in direct sales with Frito-Lay before his father-in-law, the then-owner of Kwik Chek, offered to bring him into the business. Smartt initially declined, but after he and his wife had their first child, they revisited the offer.

“He said, ‘Kevin, I assure you, it won’t be a problem. You will earn your own way.’ And he was right. I did,” Smartt said. Once again, he learned the ropes of the business through hands-on experience. “I learned how to drive a fuel truck, learned how to work on a fuel dispenser. I managed a store. I was district manager. I finally took over marketing, and became president of the retail company.”

Smartt and his business partner, the late Doyce Taylor, bought Kwik Chek from his father-in-law in early 2001 and promptly began expanding through the acquisition of three stores and a small fuel wholesaler. However, their plans were upended several months later when the terrorist attacks of September 11 took place.

“We were like, ‘Oh my gosh, what did we do?’” Smartt recounted. The cost of fuel doubled overnight, doubling the company’s cash requirements. “We essentially bought the business with hardly any money, so it was a very challenging time.”

Despite this, Kwik Chek survived and began to thrive.

“We learned a lot of good lessons and discipline along the way in that timeframe, which made us a better company. The rest is history,” he said.

Twenty years later, the experience Smartt gained through persistent effort and the leadership skills he honed along the way have made him a respected figure who is known for working on behalf of the c-store industry as a whole, while continually pushing to improve his business, earning him the title of Convenience Store News’ 2021 Retailer Executive of the Year.

Building a Better Tomorrow

Today, Smartt leads a company that is significantly different from the one he bought in 2001, starting with the name. Last year, Kwik Chek Food Stores announced it would rebrand all locations to TXB to emphasize its Texas roots and values. The first new-build TXB store opened in Georgetown, Texas, in August 2021, bringing the total store count to 46 locations.