Iowa 80 Truckstop Adds Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

WALCOTT, Iowa — Iowa 80 Truckstop boosted its energy options for the motoring public.

The Walcott truck stop installed two DC fast ChargePoint EV charging stations, which are located just north of the gas islands on the property. These are universal chargers that can charge any brand of electric vehicle (EV) to 80 percent in 20 minutes to 30 minutes, according to the truck stop.

"We have been working on this project for quite some time and are excited to now be able to offer this convenience to our customers," said Delia Moon Meier, senior vice president. "For those traveling across Interstate 80, our charging stations are located in the perfect spot between Chicago and Des Moines."

Iowa 80 installed a substation that can provide 760kw of charging power to EV chargers over a year ago — providing the option to add more charging stations in the future.

"At Iowa 80 Truckstop, we are committed to serving customers to help them on their journey, whether it's a hot meal, snacks, gifts, gas or an EV charge. They can count on us to keep up with the times and adapt to their needs," Meier said.

ChargePoint joined with NATSO, which represents America's travel plazas and truck stops, to launch the National Highway Charging Collaborative in February 2020. The initiative leverages $1 billion in public and private capital to deploy EV charging at more than 4,000 travel plazas and fuel stops serving highway travelers and rural communities nationwide by 2030, as Convenience Store News previously reported.