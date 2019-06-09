IRI AllScan Enhances Tracking Service With Insights From Additional Top C-stores

CHICAGO — IRI is enhancing its IRI AllScan Convenience Store Tracking service to include account-level insights from top additional top convenience store chains, such as 7-Eleven, Circle K, Speedway, Casey's General Stores, Murphy USA, GPM Investments and Wawa.

The scanner-based, point-of-sale (POS) data from nearly 30,000 stores provides the most comprehensive, granular and accurate market read available in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry, according to IRI.

"The convenience store channel is very important to our clients, and IRI is committed to continuously innovating and expanding the AllScan service, which generates unprecedented insights, provides stand-alone information or works in combination with IRI's multi-outlet POS tracking solutions," said Robert I. Tomei, president of market and shopper intelligence for IRI. "Since its inception in 2007, AllScan has been trusted to deliver proven, consistent and accurate growth by generating insights and market intelligence across a broad range of CPG manufacturers."

As a result of expanding retailer partnerships and the data sample from independent retailers, IRI provides market insights for more than 70 syndicated geographies and over 40 retailer views. The real-time insights are delivered to clients via the IRI Liquid Data technology platform.

Chicago-based IRI provides big data, predictive analytics and forward-looking insights to help CPG, OTC health care organizations, retailers, financial services and media companies grow their businesses