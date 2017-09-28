It's National Coffee Day & C-store Retailers Are Celebrating

NATIONAL REPORT — Convenience stores across the United States will keep customers fueled as they celebrate National Coffee Day on Friday, Sept. 29.

Knoxville, Tenn.-based Pilot Flying J is giving customers a free small cup of Pilot Coffee or another hot beverage of their choice, including tea and cappuccino. Available at more than 750 retail locations, guests can redeem their cup when displaying an online coupon available at http://pilotcoffee.pilotflyingj.com or at Pilot Flying J's Facebook page to be displayed at the time of purchase in-store at any time on Sept 29.

"Our customers believe we have the best coffee on the interstate, so we're thrilled to ring in one of our favorite holidays by offering guests a free beverage on us — whether it's a classic Pilot House Coffee, a sweet cappuccino or a hot tea," said Shannon Johnson, vice president of food innovation for Pilot Flying J.

"With an exclusive line of delicious coffee blends and a wide variety of creamers and syrups to choose from, guests can celebrate National Coffee Day with their very own custom cup, brewed just the way they like it," he added.

LOVE'S travel stops & country stores

Oklahoma City-based Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores said sales from all 24-ounce hot beverages at its Love's Travel Stops on Sept. 29 will benefit Children's Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN Hospitals).

In honor of National Coffee Day, 24-ounce coffees and cappuccinos are available for $1. Professional truck drivers who are My Love Rewards members can use a free drink refill credit on coffee, and Love's will still donate $1 to CMN Hospitals on their behalf.

"Love's has supported CMN Hospitals for 18 years, and donating money from coffee and cappuccino sales is another way we can keep supporting a great organization while giving customers something they love," said Jenny Love Meyer, vice president of communications for Love's.

"National Coffee Day falls toward the end of our annual companywide campaign to raise money for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals so it's a perfect opportunity to help more kids in need," she added.

Customers can choose from Love's signature house and decaffeinated coffee brews, as well as the recently added 100-percent Colombian blend, at more than 430 locations in 41 states.

Love's annual campaign to raise funds for CMN Hospitals began Aug. 26. The company is more than halfway to its 2017 store campaign goal of $2.6 million.

Wawa Inc.

In celebration of National Coffee Day, Wawa Inc. will offer customers free coffee of any size all day at each of Wawa's more than 760 locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Florida.

Throughout the day, Wawa expects to give away nearly 2 million free cups of coffee to customers across all of its stores.

"At Wawa we are always looking to connect with our customers in a meaningful way, so we are thrilled to be a part of National Coffee Day by offering customers our most beloved beverage for free, all day long, at all of our locations," said Mike Sherlock, Wawa's chief fresh food and beverage officer. "We toast all those who wish to come into one of our stores to try our delicious coffee."

Stewart's Shops

Upstate New York-based Stewart's Shops Corp. is offering customers free hot, iced or cold brew coffee from noon until close to celebrate National Coffee Day. This includes any size coffee in any flavor, including French vanilla, hazelnut, richer roast and their seasonal pumpkin coffee.

Cumberland Farms

Customers at Cumberland Farms convenience stores can text the word "FREECOFFEE" to 64827 for a mobile coupon good for a free Farmhouse Blend or Bold coffee in any size, hot or iced, on Sept. 29.

In addition, the Westborough, Mass.-based retailer is bringing back "Free Coffee Friday's" beginning Oct. 13, and every other Friday throughout the month. Customers will receive any sized coffee free at the nearly 600 Cumberland Farms locations in the Northeast and Florida.

7-Eleven Inc.

Irving, Texas-based 7-Eleven Inc. will be giving its new and existing 7Rewards members any sized coffee free in recognition of National Coffee Day. The promotion runs Sept. 29 through Oct. 1. 7Rewards members can receive one free coffee per day.

Sheetz Inc.

Sheetz Inc.'s convenience stores will mark National Coffee Day by offering a free Pumpkin Pie Latte to customers who order through the Sheetz app. The promotion is valid at all Altoona, Pa.-based Sheetz locations on Friday only.