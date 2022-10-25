Jacksons Adds EBT SNAP Payments to its Instacart Partnership

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Jacksons Food Stores Inc. and ExtraMile by Jacksons is now accepting Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments for orders made through Instacart.

Shoppers can add their EBT SNAP card as a form of payment by creating a profile using Instacart's website or mobile app. Eligible items will be identified with an EBT label and include products such as pantry staples, fresh fruit and non-alcoholic beverages. Availability varies by store location.

"We launched our partnership with Instacart in 2021 and are proud to expand our services to be even more accessible to our community," said Cory Jackson, president of Jacksons FoodStores. "We recognize there are several reasons our customers may not be able to physically shop in our stores. Now, our customers have greater access to get what they need — eggs, milk, our freshly made sandwiches — delivered to their doorstep."

Jacksons also offers EBT SNAP as a payment option in-store and is currently the only convenience retailer offering the option for Instacart delivery in Idaho, according to the company.

"At Instacart we are on a mission to create a world where everyone has access to nutritious food," said Sarah Mastrorocco, vice president and general manager of Instacart Health. "By bolstering our partnership with Jacksons, we can better provide same-day access to essential groceries for Idahoans who may be facing food access challenges."

Jacksons plans to extend this service in the coming months to stores in Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, California and Utah.

SNAP helps 34,000 Idaho households put food on the table every day, according to Jacksons.

Meridian-based Jacksons has more than 300 company-operated c-stores in Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, California and Utah under the Jacksons Food Stores and ExtraMile by Jacksons convenience store brands.