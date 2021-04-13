Jacksons Food Stores Enters Delivery Partnership With Instacart

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Jacksons Food Stores and ExtraMile by Jacksons is bringing its convenience stores to its customers.

The company formed a new partnership with Instacart to offer same-day delivery to customers in the Treasure Valley market in Idaho. The move makes it the largest convenience delivery in the area, according to Jacksons.

"We're always listening to our communities and customers and responding to their evolving needs," said Cory Jackson, president of Jacksons Food Stores. "Our technology team and all of our associates are excited to make delivery possible. This is about getting our customers what they need where, when, and how they want it — whether in our stores or straight to their door."

The new delivery option is initially launching in the Treasure Valley, but Jacksons Food Stores plans to extend service to the rest of Idaho as well as locations in Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington in the coming months.

Many of Jacksons' products are available for delivery via Instacart, including beer and wine selections. To order, customers need to:

Visit the Jacksons website or open the Let's Go App and select delivery;

Click on either Jacksons or ExtraMile by Jacksons image to start an order;

Type in the zip code;

Log in or create an account, and,

Place an order.

Once ordered, an Instacart shopper will pick and deliver the order within the customer's designated timeframe.

"We're proud to partner with Jacksons Food Stores to give customers same-day access to the pantry staples and convenience items they need delivered to their door safely and conveniently," said Blake Wallace, director of Retail Accounts at Instacart. "Instacart is committed to serving as an essential service for customers across the Treasure Valley, and we're excited to partner with Jacksons Food Stores to help them connect with and serve their customers online."

Based in Meridian, Jacksons Food Stores' network comprises more than 260 company-operated c-stores in Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Arizona and Utah under the Jacksons Food Stores and ExtraMile Convenience Store brands.