Jacksons Food Stores Expands PDI Partnership to Harness Deeper Merchandising Insights

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Jacksons Food Stores is implementing a new solution to enhance supplier collaboration and drive profitable merchandise promotions, placement, and pricing.

The Meridian-based convenience store retailer expanded its partnership with PDI to roll out the software company's Insights Cloud.

With the solution, Jacksons will be able to gain actionable insights from real-time transaction- and basket-level data. In addition, Jacksons' suppliers can access and analyze the same data, enabling them to partner more effectively with the retailer and deliver revenue-generating results.

"With over 260 stores across six states, our business serves many guests and generates an incredible amount of data points," said Ben Wynkoop, senior vice president of marketing and merchandising for Jacksons Food Stores. "PDI's platform helps us turn all that data into valuable insights about what our guests want.

"Now, we're able to work closely with our [consumer packaged goods] partners to understand our guests' needs and adjust our merchandising strategies for assortment, pricing, and promotion to localize our tactics to best serve our guests in each store," he added.

Insights Cloud also gives suppliers a competitive edge by providing access to category data that helps them understand how their products are performing against other brands.

In addition to the transaction-level insights, PDI is also integrating loyalty data into Jacksons' customized solution. This allows the chain to analyze shopper behavior and satisfy consumer preferences based on various loyalty customer segments.

"We're excited to continue providing Jacksons with the solutions they need to increase operational efficiency and drive more revenue for their business," said Jamie Hudson, senior vice president, and general manager, Offers and Insights at PDI. "Retailers have wanted a way to improve collaboration with their suppliers and gain the insights they need to reach and engage consumers on a deeper level, and Insights Cloud does exactly that."